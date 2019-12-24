Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.79 ($46.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHL. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.78 ($49.74). The stock had a trading volume of 226,501 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.00 and its 200 day moving average is €38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.