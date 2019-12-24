Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.79 ($46.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHL. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.78 ($49.74). The stock had a trading volume of 226,501 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €43.00 and its 200 day moving average is €38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

