Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Benchmark raised Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,947.56% and a negative return on equity of 330.63%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

