SIQ Mountain Industries (CVE:SIQ) Shares Down 15%

Shares of SIQ Mountain Industries Inc (CVE:SIQ) were down 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

About SIQ Mountain Industries (CVE:SIQ)

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc focuses on the design, engineering, marketing, production, and distribution of various proprietary outdoor sports entertainment products in Canada and internationally. It offers equipment, accessories, and apparel for men and women under SiQ Mountain, Onewheel, and Lift Foils brand names.

