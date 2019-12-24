Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.83 ($123.06).

Sixt stock opened at €88.20 ($102.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of €87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.98. Sixt has a twelve month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

