Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives In-Line Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $38.22 on Friday. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

