SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.25. SMTC shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,366 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMTC Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald purchased 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SMTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

