Snovian.Space Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $114,824.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.06113360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 390,126,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,938,242 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

