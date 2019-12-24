SolarCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $826,574.00 and $188.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00561222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,887,117 coins and its circulating supply is 56,028,470 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

