Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Up 28.6%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s stock price shot up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.79, 2,656,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,949% from the average session volume of 129,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Laidlaw began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $79,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

