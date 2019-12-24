Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.75, approximately 485,006 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 805,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOLY shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soliton during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth about $472,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter worth about $2,040,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

