Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) versus Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Sound Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 3.03 $4.74 million N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.47 $7.04 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.92% 9.66% 1.08% Sound Financial Bancorp 16.79% 8.37% 0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

