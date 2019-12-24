SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Increases Dividend to $2.48 Per Share

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.4842 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 296,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,405. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

