SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Increases Dividend to $2.48 Per Share

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.4842 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $9.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 296,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,405. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.
SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.