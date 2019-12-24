SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1851 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA HAIL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.