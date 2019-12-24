SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.