SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $82.24.
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile
