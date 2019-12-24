SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7233 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.29. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $76.93.

