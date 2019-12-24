SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 177,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,075. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF
Featured Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.