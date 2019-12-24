SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8633 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,272. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70.

