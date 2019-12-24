SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of XTN stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $64.60. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $66.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

