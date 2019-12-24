SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of XLSR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.