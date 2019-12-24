SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.97

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.97 and traded as high as $61.28. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $61.14, with a volume of 380,428 shares.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

