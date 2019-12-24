SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.56

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 2303640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SSR Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

