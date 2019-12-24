Steem Dollars 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,664.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $106,664.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008371 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,323.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.02597350 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00540385 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,354,539 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

