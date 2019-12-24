Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.98. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 354 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Summit State Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 135,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Summit State Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 189,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.