Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.03

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as high as $12.98. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 354 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.
Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.
