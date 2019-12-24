Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Cap of $67.74 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00014984 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00182507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.01172996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

