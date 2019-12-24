SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Trading 4.2% Higher

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 25,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,013% from the average daily volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.04.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

