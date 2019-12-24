Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.55. Synacor shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 352 shares.

SYNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Synacor by 77.7% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synacor in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synacor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synacor by 809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synacor by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 987,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 556,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

