Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.86

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.86 and traded as high as $118.00. Talktalk Telecom Group shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 302,125 shares changing hands.

TALK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

