TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. 913,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

