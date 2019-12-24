TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

TechPrecision Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.72. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 24,113 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.23%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.