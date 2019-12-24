Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.04, 1,447,192 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,652,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tellurian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Tellurian by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

