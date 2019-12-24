TENA (TENA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,767.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. Over the last week, TENA has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $101,433.00 and approximately $3,767.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

