Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $32,153.00 and approximately $16,281.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00556047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009111 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

