Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $496,583.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $496,583.00 and $12,214.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

