Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.06120752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

