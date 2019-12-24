Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 10%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s stock price shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, 24,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 1,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

