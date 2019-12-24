TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Down 6.7%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 519,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 252,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several analysts recently commented on TOPS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

