TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.11

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.15. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 5,228 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 185.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

