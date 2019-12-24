Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Townsquare Media has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

TSQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 2,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

