Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nomura started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 851,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.