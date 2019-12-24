Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $213.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.10 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $160.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $658.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $660.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $848.60 million to $858.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura upgraded Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $122,591.28. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,452 shares of company stock worth $51,274,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.65. 1,946,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.