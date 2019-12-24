TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

