Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 5.3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11, 678,939 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 560,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

