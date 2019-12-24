Trident Group (TRDT) Trading Down 50% This Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01172775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00116840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

