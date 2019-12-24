TrumpCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $171.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $91,175.00 and $171.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022067 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.02542613 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013685 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

