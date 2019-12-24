TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 19.1% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $83,102.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022391 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003599 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.02500483 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

