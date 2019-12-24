Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Up 7%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.75, 622,996 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 337,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUFN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

