TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $751,063.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 61,568,418,805 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.