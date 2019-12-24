Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $1,539,137.34 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Karyn Smith sold 15,961 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,663,615.03.

On Friday, November 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $192,292.38.

On Monday, October 21st, Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $1,770,369.70.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $109,629.00.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $100.39. 1,409,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.49 and a beta of 1.14. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 153.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

