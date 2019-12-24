Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,122 shares of company stock worth $2,873,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

