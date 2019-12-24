US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Down 11.6%

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) dropped 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 38,704 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

